RIVALS SPLIT TITLES

DBTC, SHS-AdC booters go 1-1 in 18th Aboitiz Football Cup championship matches

The Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) Greywolves and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles once again put on another entertaining showdown in a pair of championship matches yesterday in the 18th Aboitiz Football Cup at the DBTC football field in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

In the morning match, SHS-AdC pummeled DBTC, 6-2, to capture the boys under-13 division crown behind the superb performance of Kao Osawa.

Osawa delivered three goals and was ably backed by Christian Lumapas, Richard Osmeña and Karl Bascon, who chipped in one goal each.

DBTC’s Uriel Villacarlos and Simon Del Campo accounted for the Greywolves’ two goals.

Hours later, the Greywolves exacted revenge when they trounced the Magis Eagles, 3-1, in the boys under-15 division title duel.

SHS-AdC’s King Baclado scored the game’s first goal in the 14th minute but Joshua Tabar retaliated in the 33rd minute to help the Greywolves tie the contest at 1-1.

In the second half, Greywolves head coach Glenn Ramos, who also coached DBTC’s under-13 division squad, urged his wards to tighten up their defense and step up on offense. DBTC responded as Dustin Ramirez scored in the 47th and Luis Buyco added another in 68th minutes to seal the Greywolves’ victory.

Ramos guns for another title today as he will try to steer ERCO-BRO FC to the men’s open division crown against defending champion Leylam FC at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The title match will start at 5 p.m.

ERCO-BRO faces an uphill climb, as according to Ramos, the teams reinforcement from the United Football League (UFL) in Manila may not be able to suit up.

Ramos said former Azkals player Ian Araneta is still recovering from an injury while another ex-Azkal Emilio “Chiffy” Caligdong is also unsure of playing for today’s all-important match.

Without the UFL players, ERCO-BRO will have to rely on its players from San Carlos City and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, said Ramos.