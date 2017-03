OMEGA Boxing Gym’s Salatiel Amit dominated Renerio Arizala to chalk up a unanimous decision win in the supporting main event of “Who’s Next?” 4 Pro-Boxing Series Saturday night at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

All judges (99-91, 98-92, 98-92) scored the bout for Amit, who improved to 10W-2L-2D-7KOs.

Arizala of the Peñalosa Stable dropped to 13W-6L-1D-5KOs.