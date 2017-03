Christian “The Bomb” Araneta snatched the vacant WBO Oriental junior flyweight title by pulling off a first-round knockout win over Indonesia’s Demsi Manufoe in the co-main event of the “Who’s Next?” 4 Pro-Boxing Series Saturday night at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Araneta connected on a left uppercut that sent the Indonesian fighter to dreamland at the 1:41 mark of the first round.

Araneta stayed undefeated in 14 fights and now has 12 knockout wins. Manufoe fell to 11W-7L-8KOs.