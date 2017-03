JHACK “El Capitan” Tepora retained his WBO Oriental junior featherweight title following an easy first-round knockout win over Yon Armed in the main event of “Who’s Next?” 4 Pro-Boxing Series Saturday night at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Tepora improved to 20W-0L-0D. ADVERTISEMENT

