WATCH: Nurse wounded in road rage shooting

CEBU CITY—A nurse suffered two gunshot wounds in the leg after he was shot by a still unidentified suspect during a traffic altercation on F. Sotto Street, Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim, Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal, was brought to private hospital for treatment as the police worked to identify the perpetrator who fled with a female companion on board a Mercedes Benz with plate number UWI 731.

PO3 Nicolo Gonzales of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) homicide section said they had yet to trace the ownership of the vehicle with the Land Transportation Office although they had suspicion that the suspect may be a foreign national or of a Chinese descent.

Gonzales said the road rage started when the Mercedes Benz was criss-crossing the narrow-two-lane road of F. Sotto Street before it stopped in a middle road.

Nuñal, who was driving his Toyota Altis, honked his horn to call the attention of the driver of the Mercedes Benz in front of him to park the luxury car properly so they could pass.

But the suspect went out of the car, accompanied by a woman, and kicked the car of the victim.

The man tried to punch Nuñal but the latter managed to parry the blow, prompting the suspect to go back to his car and get his gun.

Based on the footage of the video taken by a motorist behind Nuñal, the woman tried to stop the suspect but he pointed his gun at the victim and shot twice.

Although wounded, Nuñal grabbed his phone inside the car and took a photo of the plate number of the Mercedes Benz as it sped off.

The police later recovered two slugs of a .22 caliber pistol and a live ammunition from the crime scene.