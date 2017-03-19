Tumulak: more ATM skimming suspects on the loose

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said he believes there are more suspects of the automated teller machines (ATM) skimming incidents still on the loose.

While he welcomes the arrest of three Romanian nationals by the National Bureau pf Investigation (NBI) 7 last Friday, he said none of them matched the suspect he saw in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage last year.

“It was also a foreign national, a Romanian also. But he is not among those arrested. He is still outside and has not been caught. But I think they’re in the same group,” he told CDN on Sunday morning.

He urged the NBI 7 to investigate further on the case.

Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor on police matters, also asked other concerned agencies like the Cebu City Police Office, Bureau of Immigration and Cebu Bankers Club and technical people from banks to meet and investigate the issue further.

Last November, Tumulak said he reviewed CCTV footage from an establishment along the Banilad area where he saw the suspect, also a Romanian national, withdrawing in different ATMs.

But he said the man he saw in the footage did not match any of the three suspects arrested by NBI.

Tumulak was among those victimized by the ATM skimming last year.

There were unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account with Land Bank of the Philippines starting August. But he only noticed it in November last year.