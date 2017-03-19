Search for article

‘Pinoy Aquaman’ completes 25th open-water swim

SHARES:

02:17 PM March 19th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, March 19th, 2017 02:17 PM
Support crew watches Ingemar Macarine brave the strong current and big waves in his 13-kilometer open-water swim from Limasawa Island to Padre burgos Port in Southern Leyte.

Support crew watches Ingemar Macarine brave the strong current and big waves in his 13-kilometer open-water swim from Limasawa Island to Padre burgos Port in Southern Leyte.

Ingemar Macarine, nicknamed “Pinoy Aquaman”, added another feather to his cap after he conquered a 13-kilometer open-water swim today in Limasawa Island, Southern Leyte.

Macarine crossed the Triana Port in Limasawa Island to Padre Burgos Port in mainland Southern Leyte in four hours and 34 minutes. It served as his 25th successful open-water swim.

His swim earlier was the highlight of the 496th anniversary celebration of the First Christian Mass in the country, which was held in Limasawa Island by Spanish missionaries.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
‘Butch’ remembered
‘Butch’ remembered
March 17th, 2017
Woman shot dead in Lapu
March 18th, 2017