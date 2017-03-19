‘Pinoy Aquaman’ completes 25th open-water swim

Ingemar Macarine, nicknamed “Pinoy Aquaman”, added another feather to his cap after he conquered a 13-kilometer open-water swim today in Limasawa Island, Southern Leyte.

Macarine crossed the Triana Port in Limasawa Island to Padre Burgos Port in mainland Southern Leyte in four hours and 34 minutes. It served as his 25th successful open-water swim.

His swim earlier was the highlight of the 496th anniversary celebration of the First Christian Mass in the country, which was held in Limasawa Island by Spanish missionaries.