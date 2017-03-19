Two drug surrenderers killed in Pajac attack

Two brothers, whom police tagged as high value drug personalities but who surrendered last year, were shot dead by motorcycle-riding attackers at early Sunday dawn in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Rasul Pavila, 42, and Jalil Pavila, 26, of Sitio Kalubihan, died after they were shot several times in the body.

SPO1 Luisito Ernie of the Lapu-Lapu City Homicide Office said that the victims were cruising along in their motorcycle in Barangay Pajac at past 1 a.m. on Sunday when two men on a motorcycle cruised side by side with them.

The backrider of the other motorcycle then pulled out a gun and shot both brothers dead.

Ernie said that Pavila brothers were tagged as level 2 drug pushers or those who could dispose at least 100 grams of shabu in a week.

However, both victims surrendered last year to Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Police Chief and turned over two .45 pistols.