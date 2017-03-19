SAVED BY TEXT

A public official lined up to avail of a fastfood outlet’s free breakfast sandwich offer when he was spotted by reporters who also lined up for the promo.

Try as he might, the public official was met by one of the two reporters who asked him why he was lining up like the other patrons.

The public official was about to answer when the reporter received a text message and her sunny face darkened on seeing her reporter friend with her boyfriend.

PAID FOR

A male bus passenger was about to take the vacant seat when two teenagers stopped him and told him that the seat was paid for.

They said their friend from another town would take the seat but they would allow him to take the seat until their friend boards the bus.

The male passenger showed his displeasure and refusal by loudly telling the bus conductor for a fare refund.

LET IT PASS

A police officer was about to go up the skywalk when he saw several pedestrians walk across the mall despite a “No Jaywalking” sign posted in front of it.

The police officer was about to go after them when he remembered that he was in civilian clothes and he didn’t bring his badge.

He was also with his pregnant wife who took her time going up the skywalk.