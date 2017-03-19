Matud pa ni John Lennon –“If you wanted to give rock n’ roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry.”

Ug tuod man mipanaw si Rock n’ Roll sa panuigong 90 anyos. Dunay purohan nga si Charles Edward Anderson Berry o Chuck Berry maoy unang bad boy sa rock music. Dihang nagtuon pa siya pagka hairdresser, napriso siya sa kaso nga attempted robbery. Dihang nakagawas na siya, naminyo siyag nanarbaho sa usa ka car assembly line. Apan wa siya moundang sa iyang pag kanta ug pag gitara. Ug dihang duna na siyay plaka ug nisikat na siya na priso na usab kini pagbalik kay may gitaban kini nga minor de edad nga dalaga. (Hmm, Ka Freddy, nanjan ka ba?) Pag gawas niyas prisohan nisamot siyag kailado ug kasapian kay ang mga banda sa Britain sama sa Rolling Stones ug sa Beatles mi cover man sa iyang mga kanta. Ug dihang edaran na siya na priso na sad siyag usab sa kaso nga tax evasion.

Loner kuno si Berry matud pa sa BBC. Ug tungod niani wala kini siya’y banda. Motunga lang kini sa iyang mga gig ug dili na makig rehearsals sa combo nga moduyog niya. Ga salig kini nga sikat na kayo ang iyang mga kanta ug nga ga expect na siya nga kon kinsa may mo jam kaniya naka sinati nas iyang repertoire. Nagkanayon usab ang BBC nga “not easy to get along” si Berry. Punay kining makiglalis ug makig siningkahay kang Keith Richards kada nila jam. Matud pas usa ka photographer nga mikuha sa iyang portrait –He is a legend. He is a genius and he is an asshole to work with.”

Daghan siyang mga kanta kabahin sa mga sakyanan sama sa Cadillac. Gani duna siya Cadillac collection sa iyang garahe. Hinuon ang pinakasikat niya nga kanta mao ang Johnny B. Goode. Ania ang “flip side” ning maong tokar:

Bye, Bye Johnny

She drew out all her money out of the Southern Trust/And put her little boy aboard a Greyhound Bus/Leaving Louisiana for the Golden West/Down came the tears from her happiness/Her own little son name ‘o Johnny B. Goode/Was gonna make some motion pictures out in Hollywood

Chorus: Bye, bye, bye, bye (2x)/Bye bye Johnny/Good bye Johnny B. Goode

She remembered taking money out from gathering crop/And buying Johnny’s guitar at a broker shop/As long as he would play it by the railroad side/And wouldn’t get in trouble he was satisfied/But never thought that there would come a day like this/When she would have to give her son a goodbye kiss/Going

(Repeat Chorus)

She finally got the letter she was dreaming of/Johnny wrote and told her he had fell in love/As soon as he was married he would bring her back/And build a mansion for ‘em by the railroad track/So every time they heard the locomotive roar/They’d be a’ standin,’ a’ wavin’ by the kitchen door/Howling

(Repeat Chorus)