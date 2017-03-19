Two brothers shot dead in Lapu

TWO brothers considered as high-value targets by police were shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Lapu-Lapu City past midnight yesterday.

Rasul Pavilla and his 26-year-old brother Jalil Pavilla, both residents of Sitio Kalubihan in Barangay Pajac, died due to gunshot wounds inflicted by their assailants.

SPO1 Luisito Ernie of the Lapu-Lapu City police homicide section said the two were riding a motorcycle along Fuentes road in Barangay Pajac when they were shot dead by the assailants.

The older Pavilla died on the spot while his brother was rushed to the Mactan Doctors Hospital but failed to make it.

Police recovered nine spent shells from the crime scene. The relatives of the victims who were Muslim recovered the remains for immediate burial.

The Pavilla brothers surrendered to the police during last year’s Oplan Tokhang.