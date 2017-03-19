Three caught in drug busts

THREE men were arrested by police in three separate drug busts that yielded a total of P36,362 worth if shabu in Lapu-Lapu City last Saturday.

Police arrested Raul Gesulga, a 48-year-old resident of Sitio Soong Center in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City at past 11 p.m. last Saturday.

Police recovered from Gesulga 32 small sachets of shabu worth P15,104, the P200 marked money and P800 cash proceeds.

Six hours earlier, police arrested a certain Richard Ybals of Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok.

Taken from his possession were 14 small sachets and two medium packs of shabu worth P18,408 and P200 marked money.

Yet another drug suspect identified as Norman del Castillo was arrested in Sitio Saac 1, Barangay Buaya.

The suspect yielded six small sachets of shabu worth P2,850.