NBI 7 calls on skimming victims

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is calling on victims of ATM skimming to visit the NBI office to issue sworn statements against the three Romanian nationals earlier arrested by NBI agents.

Although physical evidence against the Romanians which include card reader microchips, laptops and “cloned” ATM cards were found inside the foreign nationals’ condo unit, the NBI hoped to gather more documents to build up a stronger case against the suspects.

Retired Judge Meinrado Paredes, who lost P100,000 from his Landbank account heeded the call and planned to submit his affidavit to the NBI today.

“Nabasa nako sa news nga wala pay ni complain. That is why mag-prepare ko,” Paredes said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(I read in the newspaper that there are no complainants yet. That is why I’m preparing a complaint. )

Paredes discovered unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account when he tried to withdraw money last March 12 at around 6 p.m. but was declined because he had apparently maxed the withdrawal limit for the day, which is set at P50,000.

Paredes said that in his affidavit, he will directly point to the three Romanians as the respondents.

He also said that he will personally argue the case as part of the prosecution panel.

“Mo-prosecute ko ani. Mo-appear g’yud ko,” Paredes said.

(I will prosecute this case. I will really appear in court.)

Chief Insp. Ryan Devaras of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)-Investigation and Detection Management Bureau (IDMB), himself a victim of skimming, said that they had to determine the exact number of Cebu City policemen who, themselves, became victims of skimming.

The number of police victims so far recorded by CCPO numbered 10, he said.

“Mo-consult pa ta kung direct ba sila mo-file sa NBI or ang Landbank ba mo-file sa ilaha,” Devaras said.

(I will still consult the other victims if they will directly file a case with NBI-7 or if Landbank will file the case for them.)

Devaras lost his salary amounting to P32,000 to skimming. He said the Land Bank of the Philippines assured the victims that they will be refunded of their lost deposit within two to three months.

There were at least five personnel from IDMB and the homicide section who were victimized by the skimmers; but Devaras believes there are still several others who had yet to file complaints.