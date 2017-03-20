PDEA-7 seizes P6.3 million shabu; nabs two ‘high value targets’

Agents of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) seized this afternoon P6.3 million worth of illegal drugs from two high value targets believed to be working for a big time drug dealer.

PDEA 7 director Yogi Felimon Ruiz last night announced the arrest of Roy Cañon and Erwin Abellana, both of whom he identified as drug distributors of alleged drug lord Joshua Bucog.

Ruiz said Bucog was the subject of their buy bust operation but the latter did not show up and instead sent the two men to transact a drug sale with persons who are actually anti-drug agents.

He said the PDEA 7 agents were able to confiscate from the suspects a kilo of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu (methamphetamine), high powered firearms, live ammunition for a 40 mm rifle, and a grenade.

Ruiz said the two arrested persons are considered as “high value targets” who were under surveillance for five months.