Charges filed against suspects in alleged kidnap try

Charges of attempted abduction were filed against the six individuals suspected of attempting to kidnap four Minglanilla Central School pupils last Thursday.

Atty. Vincent Isles, representing the suspects, said they opted not to file a counter-affidavit at this point for his clients’ safety as this would mean prolonged detention for the six accused.

“If they will file a counter-affidavit, they will be required to waive their right under Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code and they will be sent back to Minglanilla,” he said.

Since the charges are bailable, Isles said that they plan to post bail today.

Last Thursday, Rheamay Sagmon, Estela Montes, James Kevie Paradela, Marian Serenio, Reymart Abobo and Federico dela Cruz were arrested by authorities following reports that they attempted to kidnap four girls from the elementary school.

According to Isles, his clients are distributors of a popular encyclopedia brand and believes that everything was a “big misunderstanding”.