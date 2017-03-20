Search for article

Durano starts serving 3-month suspension

SHARES:

By:

@izobelleCDN

01:59 PM March 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Izobelle T. Pulgo, March 20th, 2017 01:59 PM
Danao City Mayor Ramonito “Nito” Durano III answers questions from media in this file photo.

Danao City Mayor Ramonito “Nito” Durano III answers questions from media in this file photo.

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III has started serving the three-month suspension order meted against him by the Office of the Ombudsman.

According to Atty. Edmund Lao, Durano’s lawyer, the mayor started serving his suspension last Wednesday, March 15, after the Department of Interior and Local Government – Province served the suspension order.

At present, Lao said that they are waiting for the resolution of the petition for review that they have filed before the Court of Appeals to contest the suspension.

Last January, Durano was ordered suspended by the anti-graft office for failing to reinstate seven employees whose appointments he revoked in 2013.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.