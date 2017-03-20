Durano starts serving 3-month suspension

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III has started serving the three-month suspension order meted against him by the Office of the Ombudsman.

According to Atty. Edmund Lao, Durano’s lawyer, the mayor started serving his suspension last Wednesday, March 15, after the Department of Interior and Local Government – Province served the suspension order.

At present, Lao said that they are waiting for the resolution of the petition for review that they have filed before the Court of Appeals to contest the suspension.

Last January, Durano was ordered suspended by the anti-graft office for failing to reinstate seven employees whose appointments he revoked in 2013.