A healthy 2017 with Golden Cup

10:32 AM March 21st, 2017

Golden Cup
MAKE wellness your number one priority this new year with Thailand’s number one pain relieving brand, Golden Cup.

Proven effective for more than 60 years, Golden Cup balm and Golden Cup oil are made with natural ingredients and have a pleasant aromatic scent. Golden Cup soothes the senses while alleviating the pain or itch caused by rheumatism, headaches, insect bites, muscle pains, nasal congestion and other discomforts. Simply inhale or massage Golden Cup on the affected area for relief.

FDA approved and Halal Certified, Golden Cup products are safe for use by everyone. Golden Cup products are available in various sizes, all at affordable prices. Golden Cup products can be purchased at Mercury Drug , Watsons, 360 Pharmacy, Fishermall Supermarket, Alturas Supermarket, and other leading drugstores and supermarkets nationwide. /PR

