4 Mandaue drug suspects fall

A drug surrenderer and three suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate buy bust operations by elements of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) on Sunday night and Monday dawn.

Subangdaku policemen arrested Ryan Flores for the possession of nine small sachets containing shabu at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Flores, 27 and a resident of Sitio Nawanao, Barangay Subangdaku, already surrendered to the police’ “Oplan Tokhang” last year but resumed his illegal drugs business.

An hour earlier, Subangdaku police led by Police Chief Inspection Genilo Veraque also arrested Jose Glen Baz, 53.

Flores and Baz are neighbors in Sitio Nawanao, Barangay Subangdaku.

Police confiscated from Baz’ possession a medium pack of shabu, 6 marijuana sticks and the P500 buy bust money.

On Sunday night, Subangdaku police also arrested Jesse Dumas, 36, in his residence in Jayme Compound, Barangay Tipolo and confiscated 10 small sachets of shabu and the P200 buy bust money.

Also on Monday dawn, Opao policemen arrested Gremar Arnejo, 27 and a resident of Sitio Baybayon in Baranga Looc, for the possession of three small packs of shabu and the P300 buy bust money.