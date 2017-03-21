Balamban mayor suspends classes after earthquake

Balamban Mayor Ace Binghay has suspended classes in all school levels in his town following the two earthquakes that hit Cebu at dawn today.

According to Binghay, the suspension covers all students from elementary, high school, and college, which he roughly estimated to be totaling to around 23,000 students.

Binghay explained that he is suspending classes as a precautionary measure while his men check all government buildings, school buildings, as well as the town hospital for cracks and damages.

“Akong gi-suspend lang kay while pending sa atong pag-check sa mga school buildings para atong ma-sure ang safety sa mga bata,” he said.

Binghay said the class suspension will only be for one day while they are checking all establishments.

As of 8 a.m., Binghay said there were no earthquake-related damages and injuries reported in his town.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded at 3:43 a.m with an epicenter at 4 kilometers northwest of Balamban town.

It was tectonic in origin and had 25 kilometers in depth that was felt at Intensity three in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.