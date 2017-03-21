Robinsons Bank continues to grow

ROBINSONS Bank Cebu Galleria recently celebrated its 1st year anniversary and the branch would like to thank its clients for their support which led to a successful first year of operations. Cebu Galleria Branch prides itself in providing customers with excellent service and access to the Bank’s portfolio of products: from Commercial Services, Cash Management, and Consumer Loans to the new Robinsons Bank Visa Debit Card which features the security of EMV chip technology.

The Cebu Galleria Branch is a key part of Robinsons Bank’s nationwide network: a total of 124 branches found in major cities across the Philippines, with 99 branches in Luzon and 25 branches in Visayas and Mindanao. The bank plans to expand its network even further this 2017 with more locations planned in Tacloban, Iligan, Ormoc, and Cebu as well as in other key locations across the country.

This is the bank’s commitment to its customers: to constantly develop products and services with the aim of making banking more accessible and convenient for every client. As part of JG Summit, this is their way of fulfilling the conglomerate’s mission of making life better for every Filipino.

