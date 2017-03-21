Search for article

School teacher turned celebrity hair and make-up expert

11:57 AM March 21st, 2017

Ferdinand Moncada with actress Ai-Ai delas Alas

FROM teaching grade school kids to teaching adults with proper techniques in make-up application, Cebuano hair and make-up expert Ferdinand Moncada continues to build his name as one of the most respected hair and make-up artist in the beauty industry today.

Through his hardwork and dedication,   he became famous in his craft and worked with Philippines A-list celebrities like Richard Gutierez, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrel, Comedy Concert Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas, beauty queens, print and ramp models, and more.

He has also taught private and corporate events, and has been known for his easy to follow techniques in both theory and return demonstration.

Follow him on Instagram @itsferdie1980 and Facebook @ Ferdinand Colina Moncada. For bookings, text or call 09774178287. /PR

