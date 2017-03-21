Search for article

Aftershocks continue to hit Asturias

04:49 PM March 21st, 2017

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook Asturias, midwest Cebu on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake was recorded at 4:08 p.m. centered at about three kilometers southwest of Asturias.

Robinsons Gorgio, chief of Philvocs, said this is the eight aftershock recorded since dawn when a 3.6 magnitude quake rocked Asturias.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 11 kilometers.

Intensity two was felt in Cebu City and intensity one was experienced Lapu-Lapu City.

