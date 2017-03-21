Four destroyed, three damaged by fires

FOUR houses were destroyed while three were damaged by two fires that occurred in separate occasions at a residential area in Cordova town last Monday afternoon and at dawn yesterday.

The first fire broke out at Sitio Panagdait in Barangay Ibabao, Cordova.

Fire Investigator Jason Sabanal said the fire supposedly originated from a utility post and spread to two houses owned by Jenebeth Villanueva and Maribel Plajero.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were not at home at the time. The fire spread to nearby houses before it was put out by Cordova firefighters.

Two residents identified as Primitivo Dela Peña and Raymund Cua sustained burns while recovering their belongings from their home. Damages were pegged at P50,000.

Hours later, another fire broke out this time at Sitio Sagrada Familia in Barangay Buagsong, Cordova town at 1:58 a.m.

A house made of light materials owned by Jerome Perocilla was burned down by the fire caused by a lighted kerosene lamp that was left unattended.