THREE suspected drug pushers were arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Poblacion, a few meters away from a police precinct in Cordova town at noon last Monday.

Rey Cuizon and Ramil Daculio of Barangay Day-as and Nikki Escabas of Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town were arrested by police who confiscated from their possession 33 small sachets of shabu and the P300 marked money.