Liloan inmate recaptured

ONE of two inmates who escaped from a police precinct in Liloan town was recaptured in Barangay Cadiangan, Compostela town at 4 p.m. last Monday.

Andrew Opon, a resident of Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, was isolated from other inmates of the precinct after being brought in by police.

SPO2 Bryan Batiquin of the Liloan police said they hunted down Opon who escaped along with another inmate named Peter John Marquez, resident of Barangay San Vicente, Liloan at 6 p.m. last Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they were told by Cadiangan residents about Opon’s presence in their area after seeing him staying at the home of an older couple. Batiquin said Opon has a sister living there.

He said the police told the couple to leave as they surrounded their home and cornered Opon who surrendered to them.

Police recovered from Opon a service firearm issued to PO3 Eric Pintoy, one of three cops who were on duty at the time of Opon’s escape.