10 destroyed, 3 damaged by fire in Punta Princesa

CEBU CITY—At least 10 houses were razed to the ground while three others were damaged when a fire hit a compound in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City on Wednesday morning.

SFO Roger Dabalos of Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire broke out from Macaraya Apartment, Sacedon Compound in Sitio Caga, Don Bosco Road, Punta Princesa at 6:49 a.m.

The fire was declared under control at 7:21 a.m.

Dabalos said they had yet to determine the cause of the fire that started from the kitchen of the apartment being rented by Annalyn Sacedon. The apartment was owned by Fe Sacedon.

No one was hurt in the fire that destroyed and damaged houses, most of which were made of light materials.