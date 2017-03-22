Suspected drug lord surrenders to Nalzaro

Suspected drug lord Joshua Bucog, who evaded arrest numerous times, has surrendered to media personality Bobby Nalzaro on Wednesday morning.

Bucog, 25, an alleged drug lord who evaded arrest twice, went to the office of GMA-7 in Cebu located in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at 8 a.m.

He was accompanied by his parents, wife and his relatives.

In an interview, Nalzaro said that someone contacted him on Tuesday night to ask help for Bucog’s surrender.

Nalzaro said Bucog fears for his life so they asked for his help saying they trust that he could help ensure his security.

“They wanted to surrender last night but I told them to come this morning to give me time to contact Earl Rallos, an agent of PDEA who used to be a reporter here,” he said.

Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) director Yogi Filemon Ruiz personally went to GMA-7 station in the morning for Bucog’s surrender.

Ruiz said PDEA 7 conducted buy-bust operation last Sunday in Katipunan St., Barangay Labangon where Bucog was the subject, however he manage to evade arrest.

They also conducted a joint operation with Cebu City Police last year in November 3 to arrest Bucog but failed.

Agents instead arrested his cohorts.

Bucog is considered a high value target who can dispose 5 kilos of drugs per week.

He is currently detained at the PDEA-7 stockade awaiting the filing of cases against him.