Family offers P300K reward for anyone who can give full video

The family of David Lim Jr. is dangling a P300,000 cash reward to anyone who could present a full video of the road rage incident along F. Sotto St. in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City last Sunday.

Lawyer Orlando Salatandre Jr. said they are particularly looking for the dash board camera which captured the incident involving David Jr. and Ephraim Nuñal.

If proven that David Jr. shot the victim without a prior provocation and fight, Salatandre said he will withdraw as legal counsel of the respondent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appeal for help. I know there are things to be revealed in that dash board camera video. Evidence will not lie. It will speak for itself,” he said in an interview shortly after he dropped by the detention cell of the Cebu City Police Office where David Jr. is detained.

The camp of David Jr. claimed that the video footage of the road rage that was uploaded in social media and used by the police investigation was cut and showed only the parts that would incriminate the respondent.

The owner of the dash board video is one of the two witnesses who positively identified David Jr. as the same person who shot and wounded Nuñal following a traffic altercation.

Salatandre asked the public not to judge David Jr. who has not been convicted of the crime yet.

“Kulang na lang bitayon siya. Do not be too harsh in pursuing justice. Justice is not just for the complainant. It is also for the respondent,” he said.

In his first night behind bars, David Jr. spent most of his time reading magazines and books brought by his family.

“It must be hard for him to be in jail. The presence of mosquitoes alone is enough to disturb you,” Salatandre said.