Landbank starts refunding depositors who fell victim to ATM skimming

About a week after he lost P100,000 in unauthorized automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals, retired Judge Meinrado Paredes got the full amount back from the Landbank of the Philippines-Capitol Branch.

The amount, he said was fully restored at 10 a.m. today.

“I thank Landbank Capitol Branch for the quick restoration of my money. The Capitol Branch is very polite, accommodating and cooperative,” he told Cebu Daily News.

Paredes filed an affidavit before the bank to narrate the facts about the case. Other depositors who fell victim to the series of ATM skimming may likely get their refunds.

Paredes is among those who filed a complaint against the three Romanian nationals who were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation in relation to the ATM skimming in Cebu.

Charged before the proesecutors’ office were Ionut Alessandrou Mitrache, Ion Costel, and Stancu Razvan Aurelian.

At least 50 depositors claimed to be victims of unauthorized ATM withdrawals in Cebu.