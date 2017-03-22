Danao all set for Xterra Phl

The City of Danao is all set for the hosting of the prestigious XTerra Philippines Off Road Triathlon Series slated on April 23 that will start at the Coco Palms Beach Resort and end at the CTU-Danao Campus.

The international off-road triathlon has already attracted more than 200 triathletes from different countries, according to Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) General Manager Princesa Galura in a press conference earlier at the Coco Palms Beach Resort.

Joining Galura in the press briefing were Congressman Red Durano, Department of Tourism Region VII officer Judy Gabato and Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino.

“This will be the greatest event Danao City will be hosting and we are happy and fortunate that Sunrise Events gave us this chance to host the race. We will do our best to make this event successful,” saidDurano.

The standard category has a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike and 10k run while the elite category has a 750m swim, 20k bike and 5k run and the duathlon category has 3k run, 20k bike and 5k run. The race serves as a qualifiers for the October XTerra World Championships in Maui, Hawaii.

The race, whose registration is still ongoing, is expected to draw 400 to 500 triathletes.