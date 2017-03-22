Search for article

Danao all set for Xterra Phl

SHARES:

01:05 PM March 22nd, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, March 22nd, 2017 01:05 PM
Princess Galura (left to right) of Sunrise Events; Mark Tolentino, Provincial Administrator; Congressman Red Durano; Danny Roble, Danao Tourism Officer; and Dr. Peter Mancao, Xterra Danao Medical Director, show the race jersey and medals for the upcoming Xterra Philippines, which will be held on April 23 in Danao City, northern Cebu. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

Princess Galura (left to right) of Sunrise Events; Mark Tolentino, Provincial Administrator; Congressman Red Durano; Danny Roble, Danao Tourism Officer; and Dr. Peter Mancao, Xterra Danao Medical Director, show the race jersey and medals for the upcoming Xterra Philippines, which will be held on April 23 in Danao City, northern Cebu. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

The City of Danao is all set for the hosting of the prestigious XTerra Philippines Off Road Triathlon Series slated on April 23 that will start at the Coco Palms Beach Resort and end at the CTU-Danao Campus.

The international off-road triathlon has already attracted more than 200 triathletes from different countries, according to Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) General Manager Princesa Galura in a press conference earlier at the Coco Palms Beach Resort.

Joining Galura in the press briefing were Congressman Red Durano, Department of Tourism Region VII officer Judy Gabato and Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino.

“This will be the greatest event Danao City will be hosting and we are happy and fortunate that Sunrise Events gave us this chance to host the race. We will do our best to make this event successful,” saidDurano.

The standard category has a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike and 10k run while the elite category has a 750m swim, 20k bike and 5k run and the duathlon category has 3k run, 20k bike and 5k run. The race serves as a qualifiers for the October XTerra World Championships in Maui, Hawaii.

The race, whose registration is still ongoing, is expected to draw 400 to 500 triathletes.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.