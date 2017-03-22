Search for article

UCLM grad tops mechanical engineers exam

List of Top 10 takers of the March 2017 Mechanical Engineering Board Exam. (PRC)

A graduate of the University of Cebu in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) topped the March 2017 Mechanical Engineering board exam.

UCLM’s Brylle Pahimutang Gilbuena earned a score of 88.10% followed by Nino Rey Jacoba Caraig of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) with 87.80%.

Gilbuena is the only Cebuano who made it to the top 10 of the licensure exam, which the Philippine Regulations Commission (PRC) conducted on March 18 and 19 in the cities of Cebu and Manila.

University of Cebu main (UC) also produced two board top notchers in March 2016 and September 2015. They are Marina Melendrez Luchavez and Micah Baculot Arceño.

