USJ-R is testing venue for IELTS

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos is now an official venue of an English proficiency test which is a vital requirement in going to English-speaking countries.

USJ-R President Fr. Cristopher Maspara, OAR signed an agreement last March 13 with Maria Aurora Dela Viña, country director of the International Development Program (IDP), making USJ-R as IDP’s first and only testing center in the region for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Dela Viña said IELTS is required for those who would want to migrate, find employment or study in English-speaking countries like the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

IDP is a co-owner of IELTS.

IELTS measures the English language proficiency of people who would want to study or work in English-speaking countries. The test is conducted in two parts: speaking test and writing. The test fee is pegged at P9,300. The first IELTS exams to be held at USJ-R will be on March 25 and another on April 25.

One may contact USJ-R for registration at tel. no. 253-7900 loc. 325 and 327 or send an email at external@usjr.edu.ph./PR