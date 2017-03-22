Vice President Leni Robredo joined the KALIPI anniversary celebration, and the women joined in gathering stories of hope. She said it was the young people who were tired of the negativity pulling us down. She provided samples of stories of hope. She suggested that there can be exhibits to showcase these stories. Then a compilation could also be made for the future generations to see. What the Vice President had in mind seemed to be stories of people in apparently desperate situations but who transcended the condition and can therefore be an inspiration to many Filipinos who are actually in difficult circumstances.

But maybe, it is good to start with a teacher who is in an especially challenging situation by choice, Lou Sabrina Saavedra Ongkiko. She is now a grade 6 teacher of Culiat Elementary School, proud to be a public school teacher because she believes that she is with the hope of the country. Most people are surprised why this Ateneo graduate with very high credentials such as a graduate degree from the University of Melbourne chose to be in the public school system where many see only the poor facilities, big classes or the teachers doing all sorts of things to increase their income. What struck me when she was a speaker of “Women Inspiring Women” in the Philippine Commission on Women Launching activity hosted by the Cebu Provincial Women’s Commission at the Capitol was her declaration: our vocation (our call) is to love, no matter what the profession is.

As a child, she had been inclined to teaching and she has always loved children. She had been a student at the Ateneo majoring in biology on her way to taking up medicine wherein she planned to specialize in pediatrics. But after graduation, she became a Jesuit volunteer. Here she lectured on the situation of education in the Philippines. This led to the choice to actually be immersed in the problem.

Her views on education and learning are very beautiful. First, she believes that the cause of failure among students is their lack of faith in themselves and their abilities. The absence of dreams and vision. Early in the school year, she convinces her pupils that they will not fail but they will succeed; they should hang on to their dreams: “Kahit mahirap, dapat mayaman tayo sa pag-asa.” When many of them did perform well, she gave them recognition and told them: “Keep this happy feeling of success in your heart.”

She also has faith in many public school teachers. In her sharings, she often cites devoted colleagues who are heroically and joyfully responding to the many challenges of education in our country. Many, especially young adults, who listen to her have been moved to tears. She winds up too with a lump on her throat. She cannot help the emotions; for she loves the children, the work and our country.

Another story of hope, perhaps closer to what the Vice President envisioned is the story of Daniel who “became an internet sensation after a picture of him studying under a street lamp went viral” (Fr. Carmelo O. Diola, SSL). His family is now under the stewardship of DILAAB Foundation. He is now grade 4 and an honor student. While before his family had no home and were practically living on the street, now they are living on a decent rented house. But they are awaiting a home of their own. They will move into a community after a period of orientation provided by the nongovernment organization who is facilitating this housing grant. An exciting miracle is the response to the image of the boy diligently studying by a street lamp. The aid which flowed in could assist not one more, not 10 but 21 scholarships! There is truly a lot to hope for from our people!