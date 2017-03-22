SM Malls to switch off lights for Earth Hour

This coming March 25, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, all SM Malls will once again celebrate Earth Hour together with the communities and their local government unit partners, to take a stand against the indiscriminate threat of global warming and a make a commitment to a low-carbon lifestyle by switching off their lights.

This year’s theme seeks to spark awareness and inspire societies to direct its efforts towards combating global warming. It is a community-empowering campaign that leverages on the power of the youth and social media to make a difference in the world.

Each SM Mall will stage their own unique and innovative way of celebrating Earth Hour, working hand in hand with the community, to communicate the message of how an individual can do their share of helping care for the environment. It is anchored on the collaborative efforts of everyone, in helping fight climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

SM City Consolacion will hold a Lend a Hand campaign at the open parking that allows one to take part in local projects to saving Mother Earth. Glow in the dark with spectacular performances will definitely delight the audience.

SM Seaside City Cebu is collaborating with My Shelter Foundation, Inc. to mount one of their programs – Liter of Light – a program that “up-cycles” used plastic bottles into solar-charged light bulbs that can provide evening light.

For Php1,500.00, students can sponsor to donate a lamp to a community in need. They can also participate in the solar lamp building workshop on March 25, 4PM to 8PM at the Cube Wing Atrium.

SM City Cebu’s Earth Hour celebration will be graced by Cebu City officials, Department of Energy, and Mabolo barangay officials. Aside from the ceremonial switch off, there will be poi LED dancers, fire dancers, and drum beaters to liven the celebration.

SM’s celebration of Earth Hour encourages everyone to go beyond the hour and making it a habit to reduce their daily consumption of energy. Earth Hour is celebrated in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Philippines. /PR