Settlers yield, dismantle homes

After preventing the demolition team from dismantling their homes last Tuesday, about 33 settlers agreed to voluntarily demolish their homes at Sitio Ihawan, Barangay Mantuyong in Mandaue City yesterday.

The settlers even helped the demolition team take down their homes after securing assurance from the Mandaue City government that they can return to their area if they were identified as relocation beneficiaries.

Still some settlers like 60-year-old Rogelio Baclohan teared up on seeing their homes being torn down to make way for the reblocking and widening of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sukad pa sa panahon ni Ingko Pedong (former mayor) hangtud sa panahon ni Mayor Jonas wala gyud mi matandog dinhi (Since the time of former mayor Ingko Pedong Ouano until the time of former mayor Jonas Cortes, we have not been driven out),” Baclohan said.

Mandaue City Hall prepared a temporary shelter for the settlers at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) grounds, but some preferred to stay at a place of their choice.

The city-owned lot occupied by the settlers has yet to be developed before the settlers can return to the area, said lawyer Elaine Bathan, chief of staff of Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

She said the 600 settlers were fully aware that only half of them can return to their areas in Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong.

The other half would be relocated to a place to be purchased by Mandaue City, either in Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu City or Consolacion town.

The selection will be done through drawing of lots.