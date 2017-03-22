Tom dares actress Adarna: File plaint

“SURE put him (Miguel) under scrutiny.”

This was the comment of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña after Cebuana actress Ellen Adarna called his son Miguel a “brat” in a Facebook post.

Osmeña challenged Adarna to file a complaint if his son did something wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night, Adarna shared an article from Cebu Daily News where Osmeña gave a stern message to all the “spoiled brats” in Cebu City, in her social media account and she scrutinized the mayor.

“Really? Well, well, well what do we have here. Throwback feelings when your “brat” shot my kabarkada’s (friend’s) digi(tal) cam(era), hung it on her gate and threatened us with a text message,” Adarna stated in her post.

Adarna then uploaded a picture of her and her friend Samantha Benitez whom Adarna claimed was the owner of the camera and whom Miguel allegedly threatened.

“Pag-sure diha Tomas (Osmeña) oi! Dugay kaayo tong na headline og balita. Na-trauma mi adto kay kuwang-kuwang man diay sad na imong ‘brat’ (Are you sure Tomas? It had been headlined for so long. We were traumatized by that incident because of your brat),” Adarna said.

According to Adarna, her friend Benitez received a text message which stated, “the next time this happens the bullet goes through your head”, which they believed came from Miguel.

However, the post of Adarna was already deleted from her Facebook account.

Tomas Osmeña said Adarna was referring to the incident, eight years ago, where Benitez accused Miguel of threatening her.

“When it was reported, he (Miguel) just left for the States. They (Benitez) waited until (Miguel) would leave for the States and they reported it,” Tomas said.

Tomas said that the complaint only surfaced after Miguel left for the US to continue his studies, and there was no formal complaint or charges filed against Miguel.

He also said that he offered to go on leave when the incident happened but there was no formal complaint.

He also said that he does not have any problem if Adarna and her friends will reinvestigate the incident.

He even challenged them to file a complaint if they find something wrong.

“And if something like that comes up again, I will go leave immediately and let the police investigate whatever,” Tomas added.

On his wife Beatriz’s Facebook account, Miguel lamented on Adarna’s post, saying that those making noise in the social media are all friends of David Lim Jr.

“I do not enjoy Facebook drama. But here I am, writing a post 8 years in the making because of Facebook drama. I only do this because my father is being attacked by all the cool kids of Maria Luisa and Ellen Adarna of all people,” Miguel stated in his post.

He said that Adarna and the others were just affected after his father Tomas told spoiled brats in Cebu that they are nothing special.

Miguel admitted that in 2009, he called Benitez to ask what happened to Beatriz when the latter passed out in a drinking session with them but got no clear reply from Benitez.

Miguel claimed that when he called Benitez, he badmouthed her, but he did not threatened her nor shot Benitez’s camera.

“I wouldn’t even have bothered to answer you (Adarna) if I was the only target. But I will not stand to be used as propaganda against my father. He’s fighting so many battles as it is,” Miguel said.