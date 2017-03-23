Junior triathletes to strut wares in Camotes

CEBU’S best junior triathletes battle for supremacy in the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Qualifying Race set this Sunday in Camotes Island, Cebu.

Headed by Philippine Junior Triathlon Team member Kim Andrew Remolino, the young guns looks to dominate their respective categories in the race which serves as the Visayas Leg of the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Series where around a hundred triathletes will take part.

The race’s official venue will be at the Santiago Beach Resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remolino will join the sprint distance while fellow Talisaynon Karen Andrea Manayon will compete in the mini sprint distance. They will be joined by Davao City’s Mo Leuenberger, Cebuano Renz Corbin and Dipolog’s Denver Dayonon along with around a dozen Luzon-based junior triathletes.

Remolino graced a press briefing earlier at the Ila Puti Restaurant in VIBO Place along Escario Street, Cebu City.

Remolino and Manayon were joined by Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) President Rick Reyes and TRAP Vice President Oscar Boying Rodriguez Jr.