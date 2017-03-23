LGUs told to follow Aloguinsan’s lead

Local governments in Cebu were told to replicate the Aloguinsan model in crafting sustainable, community-based tourism programs in their respective areas.

In yesterday’s Detour 2017 Tourism Summit, Provincial Tourism Officer Joselito “Boboi” Costas said the local governments should strengthen their collaboration with stakeholders to sustain their tourist spots despite limited resources.

“If you noticed, Cebu is a small island facing problems like dwindling forest cover and declining water supply because of the rising population and increasing tourist arrivals,” Costas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Costas said he wants to replicate the Aloguinsan municipal tourism program owing to its continuing success as a model for sustainable tourism.

“The Aloguinsan model has been proven to be successful. It’s tried and tested. What we really want to do now is the same model, the Aloguinsan model that can be replicated in other communities,” Costas said.

A winner of numerous international tourism awards, Aloguinsan is recognized as a viable model for sustainable community-based tourism led by a local government unit.

“The point there is we will give these people alternative sources of livelihood, at the same time they are protecting their natural resources and cultural heritage as well,” Costas said.

Costas said sustainable tourism goes beyond the terms of the local officials and also provides employment opportunities for the present and future generations.

During the manifesto signing for sustainable tourism, Costas said he hopes to reactivate tourism councils that would flesh out plans for achieving sustainable tourism.

Costas said the province will relaunch the Sustainable Tourism Education Program (STEP) for local governments.

“Different interventions for different audience. The purpose is really to bring the concept of sustainability to the grassroots and other stakeholders of the tourism industry,” Costas told reporters.