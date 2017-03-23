LTO-7 exec: No order to suspend suspect Lim’s driver’s license

ROAD RAGE shooting suspect David Lim Jr. can still drive and use his driver’s license.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has not yet issued any order to suspend nor revoke Lim’s license since he was involved in a road rage incident last weekend along F. Sotto Street in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Joel Maloloy-on, operations head of LTO-7, said that they were still getting police reports which could be used as bases for issuance of their order.

“We are also forwarding the police reports to the office of LTO Chief Edgar Galvante who is authorized to issue an order (suspension or revocation of license),” Maloloy-on told Cebu Daily News.

Maloloy-on and LTO-7 personnel were scheduled to get police reports from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) yesterday afternoon.

He said that they would also need to verify if Lim had any previous road and traffic violations recorded at LTO-7.

Bases to suspend a driver’s license are habitual commission of violation at the LTO; reckless driving; and being involved in a vehicular accident which results in loss of life or physical injuries.

Lawyer Ariel Inton Jr., founder of Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LSCP) group and a former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) member, earlier asked the LTO to suspend the license of Lim.

“What would the people of Cebu feel if they would see him back on the road? They might feel that they are not safe too,” Inton said in a phone interview.

One of their advocacies is to stop road rage in the country.

“We are not disappointed at LTO-7. You just feel they can do a lot better than that,” Inton added.

Inton clarified that he respects LTO-7 to be careful with documents and get police reports but said that the agency can now call Lim’s attention after he posted P144,000 bail yesterday (See story on page 1).

He said that if Lim can go back to the road, it might also send wrong signals to the public.

“So baka sabihin na pwede na palang mamaril dito and nagkaroon pa ng issue about special treatment. I guess this is not difficult for LTO to address this matter (This might mean that it is all right to shoot somebody and to have special treatment issues. I guess this is not difficult for LTO to address this matter),” he said.