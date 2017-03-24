Man attacks neighbor in fit of jealousy

Driven by jealousy, a 49-year-old man tried to hurt his 28-year-old neighbor in C. Padilla Street, Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, Cebu City past 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Briccio Sinangote confronted Elizalde Dacles with a “chaku” or chainsticks hitting the latter in the head.

The younger Dacles however overpowered Sinangote who ended up with more injuries and was immediately brought to Vincente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

PO1 Jacky Coca of Cebu City Police Station 6, said the suspect and the victim were brawling under a bridge in C. Padilla Street.

He said Sinangote was jealous of Dacles over a woman.

Dacles sustained minor injuries in his upper body and head.