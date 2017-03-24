Ombudsman slaps Loot, Moralde with malversation, corruption charges

The Office of the Ombudsman has indicted former Mayor of Daanbantayan, Ma. Luisa Loot and councilor Sammy Moralde for malversation of public fund and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

They and are set to face trial before the Sandiganbayan for their violations.

Their indictment stemmed from the anomalies that attended the financial grant to RBA Quail Raisers Association.

Back in 2007, RBA requested the local government for financial assistance for the expansion of its agri-business.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was entered into between Daanbantayan and RBA granting the loan to the association in the amount of P500,000.00. Moralde claimed to be the Chairman of RBA.

During implementation, it was found that Loot and Moralde failed to comply with the conditions in the MOA such as the periodic monitoring and evaluation to ascertain the progress and accomplishment of the projects, proper utilization of the fund and compliance; monitoring of records of all transactions of the quail raising project to ensure its repayment. To date, the loan remains unpaid.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales held that both Loot and Moralde “acted with evident bad faith, manifest partiality, or gross inexcusable negligence” and rejected their defense.