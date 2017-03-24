JRG Tennis Cup slated April 2-6 in Naga

Aspiring tennis players will be battling for supremacy anew when the 22nd edition of the Jose R. Gullas Tennis Cup unfolds on April 2-6 in the City of Naga, southern Cebu.

Considered as one of the country’s longest-running tennis tournament, the event is expected to draw at least 200 participants, who will compete in various categories.

“We will have participants from the Visayas and Mindanao and even Metro Manila,” said co-organizer John Pages in a press conference Friday at Gullas Halad Museum along V. Gullas Street, Cebu City.

Pages was joined in the press briefing by tournament founder Jose “Dodong” R.Gullas, his son Johnvic and tournament director Fritz Tabura.