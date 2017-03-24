MHAM graduate lands 4th place in Physician Licensure Exam

A graduate of Matias H. Aznar Memorial (MHAM), Dr. Maude Sang-an Tabigue, landed fourth place in the March 2017 Physician Licensure Examination with a score of 87%; making her the lone top-notcher from Central Visayas.

Out of the 1,317 examinees nationwide, only 813 passed.

Looking back, Dr. Tabigue said, “To say that the preparation was ‘stressful’ is an understatement.” She also added that the questions in the PLE were harder than any other exam she had taken in medical school even after preparing for a long time.

Knowing how it is to be a patient who constantly feels worried about one’s state of health is what inspired Dr. Maude Tabigue to become a doctor. For her, “Doctors are God’s instruments of healing. To the sick, they are bearers of hope.”

Being the only child of an accountant and a public school teacher, Dr. Tabigue was a consistent scholar from her 1st year in college until her graduation. In 2015, she graduated Doctor of Medicine in

MHAM five years after earning a bachelor’s degree in Nursing in Silliman University. She earned both degrees with Magna Cum Laude honors.

“[She is an] inspiration to our students and all our scholars, and [it’s] a challenge for others to do good and prepare for their licensure exam.” says Dr. Arlene Diaz, the Dean of MHAM for S.Y. 2016-2017.

Dr. Diaz’s message to future PLE takers: “ Your preparation started the moment you entered medical school. The few months of review prior to the actual exam is a vital reinforcement to what you had already learned. So, use your time wisely. Make a timetable. Know what studying strategy suits you and know your strengths and weaknesses. Take breaks in between sessions. Do not compromise your health”. She also added that all the years of studying and the 24-hour duty will soon pay off.

The achievement of Dr. Tabigue in the March 2017 PLE made it the third year that MHAM topped the Physician Licensure Examination. Last March 2016, Dr. Al Patrick Alajas ranked 1st and Dr. Francine Diloy ranked 9th, while in February 2015, Dr. Venil Lovely Bolambao ranked 1st. /Noelle Rae Salvador