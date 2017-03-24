Rep. Durano named new education committee head

Rep. Ramon “Red” H. Durano VI of Cebu 5th District was named as the new chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education and Culture of the House of Representatives on March 15 this year.

With his appointment, Durano said, he wanted to focus on providing every Filipino student access to quality education.

“I take the chairmanship (of the education committee) both as a privilege and a challenge. A privilege to have been chosen among my peers to lead the august committee and at the same time a challenge to raise a notch higher the services rendered by the committee,” Durano said in a press statement.

“Ensuring the future of the Filipino youth is our best investment for the nation”, he added.

Under his chairmanship, Durano said he will make sure that every Filipino child is accorded his constitutional right to education especially with the implementation of the K plus 12 reform.

Educators in the 5th district of Cebu which includes the city of Danao and the towns of Sogod, Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Lilo-an and Pilar, Poro, San Francsico and Tudela in Camotes Island expressed confidence that Durano will be able to fulfill his mandate as education committee chairperson.

“We are very much happy and fortunate that Cong. Durano has been chosen to chair the committee. Surely, he could deliver what is best for the Filipino teachers and students. His programs in the district for education are best practices worth magnifying in the national level” said Edwina M. Campomayor, Schools District Supervisor of Tudela in the Camotes Islands.

Having been awarded as one of the Most Outstanding Legislators in the 15th Congress, Durano is known as a staunch advocate for education by prioritizing scholarship grants and the construction of new school buildings in his district that has a population of about 328, 514.

Durano is also current vice-chairperson of the Committee on Inter-parliamentary Relations and Diplomacy and the Committee on Ways and Means.

He authored the bills that would requirement the management of natural resources found on Camotes Island and co-authored the bill seeking to increase the penalty for bouncing checks.