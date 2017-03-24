ATM skimming suspects transferred to Cebu City Jail

The three Romanian nationals who were tagged in the series of unauthorized automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals in Cebu were transferred from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) stockade to the Cebu City Jail on Friday.

Judge Soliver Peras of the Regional Trial Court Branch 10 signed the commitment order of the three accused to the Cebu City Jail, said NBI-7 Special Investigator Florante Gaoiran.

Since some of the charges filed against them are non-bailable. Ionut Mitrache, Ion Costel, and Stancu Razvan Aurelian will be locked behind bars while trial is being made.

The court has set the arraignment of the three accused on March 31.

Mitrache, Costel, and Aurelian were indicted by the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office on charges of theft in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Since the offense carries a penalty of reclusion perpetua of up to 40 years of imprisonment, the case is non-bailable.

The three accused were also indicted for violating Republic Act 8484 or the Access Devices Regulation Act.

At least 50 depositors claimed to be victims of unauthorized ATM withdrawals in Cebu.

So far, some 20 persons filed complaints against the accused before the NBI, Gaoiran said.

Last March 17, Mitrcahe, Costel, and Stancu were arrested by the NBI after their facial features matched those of the suspects who allegedly installed skimming devices at the ATMs of Land Bank of the Philippines.

The NBI was able to get a copy of the footage of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near at least three ATM machines of Land Bank of the Philippines in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

The footages showed the suspects using a red Ford Mustang sports car with a conduction sticker marked IO1414.

Records of the Land Transportation Office traced the vehicle to the Cebu City condominium where the suspects were staying.

Found inside the suspects’ two rooms were 45 card reader micro chips, two laptops, and “cloned” ATM cards.

Also recovered was a polo shirt which appeared to be the same clothing worn by one of the skimmers as captured by the CCTV. The NBI also confiscated the suspects’ red Ford Mustang sports car.