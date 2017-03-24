Sleeping jeepney dispatcher stabbed dead in Cebu City

A jeepney dispatcher was stabbed dead by an unidentified assailant on Friday at Pelaez St., Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City.

Rolando Llunere died after he was stabbed three times in the back while he was sleeping on the sidewalk, said SPO2 Rommel Bancog of Homicide section of Cebu City Police.

Bancog said that they were looking into the death as a job-related one and that somebody must have been jealous or displeased with the victim’s jeepney dispatching work.

“Na trippan siya kay possible naay nasuko tungod sa iyang pag dispatch (He must have displeased somebody because of his job as a dispatcher),” said Bancog.

Carbon police station police officers are still trying to identify and apprehend the suspect in the killing.