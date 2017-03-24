CHR-7 to tackle media rules on covering greyhound ops

THE Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) is planning to invite representatives from media outfits in Cebu to discuss certain protocols during greyhound operations, especially in the publication of pictures or videos.

Leo Villarino, special investigator IV in CHR-7, however, clarified that they would not set guidelines on media coverages for greyhound operations, but they would suggest certain things of self-regulations to the media.

The CHR-7’s move came after issues surfaced about the nude photos of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) inmates during last month’s greyhound operation, which appeared in local dailies.

“Probably we can come up with certain suggestions about protocol during operation of greyhound so that there will be no repeat of what happened.

Like for example, publication of pictures, which appeared in most of local dailies, which until now I can still find pictures. Naa gihapon ilabi na sa social media page sa mga local papers, wa pa gihapon siya gitangtang,” Villarino told reporters.

“On how media will be dealing with a certain standard, it will be an exercise of self-regulation sa side sa media, di mi mo-set og guidelines, amo lang is to suggest certain things for self-regulation,” he added.

Villarino said they also plan to meet with the management of CPDRC, Bureau of Jail Management Penology, legal head of the provincial government and representative of Gov. Hilario Davide III, “so that protocols could be crafted during greyhound operations.”

CHR-7 had still to set the dates for the meetings.

Aside from the meetings, the CHR-7 already sent subpoenas to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and CPDRC to submit their investigation reports, pictures and videos during the greyhound operations as part of CHR’s investigation on the March 10 surprise jail inspection.

Villarino said that although PDEA-7 and the CPDRC already submitted reports and pictures, they had not complied with the submission of video footages of the operation.

He said that only CPDRC replied, stating that they could not present the video footages because these had already been overwritten.