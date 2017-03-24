LTO-7 to ask Lims, Nuñal to explain why they can keep driver’s licenses

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) will issue a show cause order on Monday to David Lim Jr. and nurse Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal, asking them to explain why their driver’s licenses should not be suspended or revoked.

LTO-7 Director Alita Pulga said that the two will be made to explain the road incident last Sunday dawn which led Lim to shoot Nuñal on his feet.

The transport official said that Lim and Nuñal’s explanations will be forwarded to the LTO central office in Manila.

“If they have evidences then we will collect it and attach together with their explanations,” Pulga said.

The law penalizes persons driving under the influence of alcohol with a revocation of his or her license, said Pulga.

“In the case of Lim and Nuñal, we can’t say if they were driving under the influence of alcohol until we receive reports from police or hospital. There should be a test after the incident happened right away,” she added.

A separate show cause order will also be issued by LTO on Lim’s father, David Sr., who figured in a traffic accident earlier this month in a flyover along Archbishop Reyes Ave. in Cebu City which killed a fish dealer.

The older Lim will be asked to explain why his license should not be suspended or revoked. Copies of the police report and inquest proceedings conducted on David Sr. were furnished to the LTO just this week.

Lawyer Ariel Inton Jr. of the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) and a former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) member, who earlier called for the revocation of Lim’s license, supports the actions taken by the LTO-7.