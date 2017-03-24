Red Durano appointed chairman of House Committee on Education

CEBU 5th District Rep. Ramon “Red” Durano VI has been named as the new chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education and Culture of the House of Representatives.

He replaced Rep. Evelina Escudero (1st District, Sorsogon) who was among the 54 representatives who voted against the reimposition of the death penalty last March 7.

In a statement released to the press, Durano said that under his chairmanship, he will focus on providing every Filipino student access to quality education.

Every Filipino child, he said, will be accorded his constitutional right to education especially with the implementation of the K-12 program. rendered

“I take the chairmanship (of the education committee) both as a privilege and a challenge … to raise a notch higher the services rendered by the committee,” he said.

A staunch advocate for education, Durano prioritized scholarship grants and the construction of new school buildings in the fifth district during the 15th Congress. He was awarded as one of the most outstanding legislators in Congress during that term.

The fifth district covers Danao City and the towns of Sogod, Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Liloan, and Pilar, Poro, San Francsico and Tudela in Camotes Island. It has a population of about 328,514.

Durano is currently also the vice chairperson of the Committee on Inter-parliamentary Relations and Diplomacy and the Committee on Ways and Means.

He authored the bills that would require the management of natural resources found on Camotes Island and co-authored the measure seeking to increase the penalty for bouncing checks.