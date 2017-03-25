STC alumni have fond memories of school security guard Macua, now graduating cum laude

Marketing communications professional Beatrice Claudine Evardone memories of Erwin Macua, her school’s security guard at Saint Theresa’s College in Cebu City, was that of a compassionate giver and an honest man who never gave up on his dreams.

“When I was in elementary, I wasn’t always fetched early so the guards in school were my close to me. I remember when I was in grade two, I really wanted to buy santol from the vendors by the gate but I only had three pesos and the santol was so worth five pesos. Kuya Macua gave me two pesos so I could buy the santol,” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evardone, 24, said she was in fourth year college when she first saw Macua wearing a school uniform. She was both surprised and inspired when Macua told her that he was going to pursue his studies in General Education while continuing his work as a security guard.

Before she graduated in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communication, Evardone said she interviewed the inspiring man for the official student publication, The Catalyst.

She said a Macua is the epitome of the life motto that “No dream is impossible to reach as long as you’re determined to work hard to reach them.”

Macua is graduating with honors today and Evardone, who was student council president during her years at STC, will be cheering for him.

“I always knew he had it in him. He was never shy and afraid to ask questions when he needed to. He was never afraid to admit that he needed help with the computer. He was hungry to learn so this (achievement) is no surprise anymore,” she said.

Social development worker Elisabeth Baumgart said Macua remembers the students by their names and never forgets to wear a smile.

“Kuya Erwin was one of my favorite guards while in STC. When I occassionally visit the school, he still remembers me and calls my name with an amused smile.

(Probably because we were the college girls who’d run out of the school right before gates would close to keep . college students in for institutional events. We’d end up staying at the local bakery. Haha!) Congrats Kuya Erwin, you’re such an inspiration!”